LOS ANGELES (AP)Tre White totaled 22 points, Kobe Johnson scored 21 and Southern California turned back Washington 80-74 on Saturday night.

USC’s fourth straight win was the 200th victory for coach Andy Enfield, who is in his 10th season with the Trojans.

White made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and added eight rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12 Conference). Johnson sank 5 of 7 shots with two 3-points and made all nine of his free throws. He added five assists and four steals. Boogie Ellis contributed 14 points and five assists. Drew Peterson pitched in with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. It was his fourth double-double this season.

Keion Brooks Jr. made 11 of 13 foul shots and scored 22 points to lead the Huskies (13-12, 5-9), who have lost three straight. Brooks added 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, and four assists. Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 with four assists. Braxton Meah added 11 points before fouling out and Jamal Bey scored 10.

A dunk by Meah gave Washington a 16-9 lead at the 11:49 mark of the first half. White scored nine in an 11-0 run and his three-point play gave the Trojans a 31-22 lead with 3:06 left. Menifield hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to get the Huskies within 34-27 at the half.

Meah had baskets to begin and end an 8-0 run and Washington grabbed a 35-34 lead with 17:13 remaining to play. Menifield buried a 3-pointer to give the Huskies a 60-58 lead at the 4:11 mark. Ellis followed with a jumper, Johnson hit a 3-pointer and White scored off a turnover to push USC’s lead to 65-60. The Huskies got no closer than three over the final 2:44.

USC shot 45% overall to Washington’s 44%. The Trojans hit only 4 of 22 shots from 3-point range, while the Huskies sank 6 of 17. Washington had a 20-18 edge at the free-throw line. USC outscored Washington 42-32 in the paint and had 23 assists to just 12 for the Huskies.

UP NEXT

Southern Cal: The Trojans travel to play Oregon on Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to play Washington State on Saturday.

