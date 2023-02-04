MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Camryn Weston, Jestin Porter and Teafale Lenard all scored 13 points and Middle Tennessee cruised to an 84-60 victory over UTSA on Saturday.

Weston added six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 Conference USA). Porter sank 5 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers. Lenard made half of his 10 shots.

Japhet Medor and Lamin Sabally both scored eight to pace the Roadrunners (7-18, 1-13), who have lost 10 straight. Jacob Germany contributed seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Middle Tennessee plays Thursday against Western Kentucky on the road, while UTSA hosts UTEP on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.