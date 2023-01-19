MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Camryn Weston scored 14 points to lead Middle Tennessee past Charlotte 62-58 on Thursday night.

Weston had five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (12-7, 5-3 Conference USA). Tyler Millin added 12 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Teafale Lenard recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Montre’ Gipson led the 49ers (12-7, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Charlotte also got 13 points and two steals from Lu’Cye Patterson. In addition, Jackson Threadgill finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.