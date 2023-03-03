KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Tray Maddox Jr. had 22 points in Western Michigan’s 81-65 victory over Central Michigan on Friday night.

Maddox also had five rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (8-23, 4-14 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 18 points and added six assists. Markeese Hastings shot 7 for 16, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding 15 rebounds.

The Chippewas (10-21, 5-13) were led by Markus Harding, who recorded 18 points. Central Michigan also got 16 points, five assists and two steals from Reggie Bass. Brian Taylor also had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Western Michigan took the lead with one second remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 31-29 at halftime, with Norman racking up 14 points. Western Michigan extended its lead to 59-48 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Maddox scored a team-high 17 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

