Western Michigan fires basketball coach Steve Hawkins

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Western Michigan fired basketball coach Steve Hawkins on Wednesday.

Hawkins spent 17 seasons as head coach of the Broncos. WMU went 13-19 this season and was eliminated by Toledo 76-73 in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday.

”We appreciate all the contributions he and his family have made to our university and the Kalamazoo community,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement Wednesday. ”Ultimately, I’ve decided to make a change in the leadership of the men’s basketball program. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Hawkins is the only coach in program history to win 100 MAC games.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞