KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points as Western Michigan beat Ball State 78-68 on Saturday.

Maddox was 6 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Broncos (7-20, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points and added three steals. Owen Lobsinger went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Broncos snapped a nine-game slide.

Jaylin Sellers led the Cardinals (19-8, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jarron Coleman added 15 points and four assists for Ball State. Payton Sparks also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The Cardinals broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.