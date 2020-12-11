Western Kentucky narrowly beats Gardner-Webb 86-84

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Charles Bassey had a career-high 29 points plus 14 rebounds as Western Kentucky beat Gardner-Webb 86-84 on Thursday night.

Josh Anderson had 16 points for WKU (4-2). Luke Frampton added 15 points and Kenny Cooper had six assists.

Jacob Falko had 19 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1). Lance Terry and Jaheam Cornwall each had 15 points. Cornwall also had six rebounds and six assists.

