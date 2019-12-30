Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

West scores 22 to lead Marshall over Duquesne 83-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Jarrod West hit four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points as Marshall easily defeated Duquesne 83-61 on Sunday.

Darius George added a career-high 19 points for Marshall (6-7) and Taevion Kinsey had 13.

The game was part of a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. No. 22 West Virginia defeated No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 in the first game. These were the first college games in the arena since its two-year renovation was completed in September.

Marcus Weathers scored a career-high 25 points for the Dukes (10-2), who lost their second-straight neutral site game after getting off to the second-best start in school history. Michael Hughes added 15 points.

Behind George, the Thundering Herd, who shot 51.5% with eight 3-pointers, had a 38-7 advantage in bench points. Duquesne was 3 of 16 behind the arc and shot 34%.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞