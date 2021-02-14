Welp’s double-double helps carry UC Riverside past UC Irvine

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Collin Welp scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and UC Irvine defeated UC Riverside 73-67 on Saturday night.

Riverside led 39-35 at halftime and it extended its lead when Arinze Chidom scored a layup and Zyon Pullin buried a 3-pointer.

Irvine (11-7, 7-3 Big West Conference) responded with an 11-0 run, and Welp’s layup at the end of it made it 46-44 for the Anteaters. After the lead exchanged hands, finally, Welp’s layup with 4:18 left made it 63-61 and Irvine led the rest of the way.

Chidom scored 17 points for the Highlanders (9-5, 5-3) and Dominick Pickett scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

