Welp scores 29 to carry UC Irvine over UC San Diego 80-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Collin Welp had a season-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated UC San Diego 80-55 on Friday.

Welp made 14 of 17 shots.

Brad Greene had 12 points for UC Irvine (13-8, 10-4 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added 10 points.

Hugh Baxter had 11 points for the Tritons (5-9, 2-9). Toni Rocak added 10 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Tritons for the season. UC Irvine defeated UC San Diego 79-65 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES