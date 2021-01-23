Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Cal Poly 67-44 on Saturday.

JC Butler had 15 points for UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Brad Greene added 12 points. Austin Johnson had seven rebounds.

The Mustangs’ 27.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UC Irvine opponent this season.

Alimamy Koroma had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (2-10, 0-6), who have now lost eight games in a row.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES