Welp, Greene carry UC Irvine over Kent St. 74-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
EL PASO, Texas (AP)Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine got past Kent State 74-68 in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Monday.

Brad Greene added a career-high 16 points for the Anteaters, while Evan Leonard chipped in 15.

Eyassu Worku had six assists for UC Irvine (7-5).

Danny Pippen had 15 points for the Golden Flashes (8-2), who saw their three-game win streak end. Troy Simons added 13 points and CJ Williamson had 12 points and eight rebounds.

UC Irvine plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Kent State matches up against Hampton at home on Saturday.

