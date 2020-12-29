Welp, Baker lift UC Irvine over UC Santa Barbara 73-69

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Collin Welp registered 16 points and nine rebounds and UC Irvine narrowly defeated UC Santa Barbara 73-69 on Monday.

Dawson Baker added 14 points for the Anteaters (5-4, 2-0 Big West Conference), who beat the Gauchos 77-56 on Sunday, and Brad Greene chipped in 10 points.

D.J. Davis clinched the win with a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds left.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 22 points for the Gauchos (4-3, 0-2). Ajare Sanni added 18 points. Miles Norris had 16 points.

