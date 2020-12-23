Wells lifts Texas-Arlington over Howard Payne 117-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Shahada Wells had 16 points to lead eight Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Howard Payne 117-53 on Tuesday night.

Grayson Carter added 13 points, and Sam Griffin, McKade Marquis and David Azore each had 12 for Texas-Arlington (4-4).

Tyrell Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Michael House added 12 points. Jaylan Ballou had eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

