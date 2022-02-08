OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Dominick Welch had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as St. Bonaventure easily defeated Fordham 76-51 on Tuesday night.

Welch shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Kyle Lofton had 19 points for St. Bonaventure (13-7, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added 13 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Antrell Charlton had 14 points and six rebounds for the Rams (10-12, 3-7). Chuba Ohams added 11 rebounds.

