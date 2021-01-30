Welch carries Saint Bonaventure over George Mason 84-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Dominick Welch scored a season-high 22 points, tying his career high, as Saint Bonaventure won its seventh straight game, getting past George Mason 84-67 on Saturday.

Welch made 9 of 11 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers an the Bonnies shot 61% (35 of 57), their best shooting game since Nov. 20, 2017.

Kyle Lofton added 20 points and Osun Osunniyi had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (9-1, 7-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 14 points.

Saint Bonaventure scored 44 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jordan Miller had 19 points for the Patriots (8-7, 4-5). Tyler Kolek added 17 points. Javon Greene had six assists.

