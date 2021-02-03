Weeks Jr. carries UMass over Fordham 60-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)T.J. Weeks Jr. had 13 points and 12 rebounds to carry UMass to a 60-54 win over Fordham on Wednesday night.

Javohn Garcia had 14 points for UMass (6-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Carl Pierre added 10 points.

Josh Navarro had 17 points for the Rams (1-9, 1-9), whose losing streak reached seven games. Joel Soriano added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 11 points.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. UMass defeated Fordham 65-46 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES