Weber State beats Idaho State 78-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Koby McEwen and Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 23 points apiece as Weber State defeated Idaho State 78-61 on Monday night.

McEwen shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Dontay Bassett had 14 points for Weber State (12-5, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Jamison Overton added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Bengals (3-12, 1-5). Liam Sorensen added 10 points. Daxton Carr had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES