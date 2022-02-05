BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Brandon Weatherspoon had 16 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls stretched their home win streak to nine games, rolling past Southern Miss 84-57 on Saturday.

Everett Winchester and Michael Forrest added 13 points apiece for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin and Bitumba Baruti chipped in 10 points each.

Weatherspoon made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Forrest also had six rebounds.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 19 points for the Golden Eagles (6-16, 1-8 Conference USA), whose losing streak reached five games. DeAndre Pinckney added 12 points. Denijay Harris had 10 points.

