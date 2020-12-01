Weathers rallies Texas Southern past Wyoming 76-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Galen Alexander scored the last-second game-winner, Michael Weathers scored 21 points and Texas Southern rallied past Wyoming 76-74 on Monday night.

John Walker III added 16 points for Texas Southern (1-2). Weathers scored six of his points as Texas Southern closed the game on a 12-5 come-from-behind effort, his jumper with 1:12 remaining knotting the score at 74.

Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden blocked a Walker layup with a second left but Alexander, who added 11 points, grabbed the loose ball and put it up for the win.

Hunter Maldonado scored 18 points for the Cowboys (1-1), making 10 of 13 from the line. Marcus Williams added 17 points and his lone 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 72-64 lead with 5:10 remaining . Drew LaMont had 12 points.

Texas Southern is favored in the Southwest Athletic Conference.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery