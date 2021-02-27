Weathers lifts Duquesne past Rhode Island 86-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Marcus Weathers scored 28 points plus 14 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Rhode Island 86-75 to end the regular season on Saturday night.

Chad Baker added 21 points for the Dukes. Baker also had three blocks and three steals. Tavian Dunn-Martin had 14 points and six assists for Duquesne (8-8, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

The Dukes posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Fatts Russell scored a season-high 27 points for the Rams (10-14, 7-10). Malik Martin added 10 points and six rebounds.

Duquesne defeated Rhode Island 71-69 on Jan. 20.

