Weathers lifts Duquesne over Saint Joseph’s 67-50

PITTSBURGH (AP)Marcus Weathers had a season-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Duquesne beat Saint Joseph’s 67-50 on Saturday night.

Michael Hughes had 12 points and three blocks for Duquesne (6-6, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike Bekelja added six rebounds.

Duquesne held the Hawks to 28.3% shooting, the lowest by a Dukes opponent this season. Duquesne built a 40-17 halftime lead.

Taylor Funk had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (1-14, 0-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Jadrian Tracey added 11 rebounds. Dahmir Bishop had six rebounds.

