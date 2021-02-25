Weathers leads Texas Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 79-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Michael Weathers matched his season high with 23 points as Texas Southern got past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-65 on Thursday night.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (9-8, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Justin Hopkins added 17 points.

Dequan Morris had 15 points and six rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-19, 2-11), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Nicholas Jones added 13 points and Shaun Doss Jr. had 12.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Texas Southern defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-57 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES