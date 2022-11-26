GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Marcus Watson scored 27 points as North Carolina A&T beat Greensboro 78-51 on Saturday.

Watson was 12 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (3-4). Love Bettis shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Austin Johnson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Greensboro was led in scoring by Isaiah Pruett, who finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.