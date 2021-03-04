Watson scores 25 to carry Dayton over Rhode Island in A-10

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Ibi Watson had a season-high 25 points as Dayton got past Rhode Island 84-72 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round on Thursday.

Mustapha Amzil and Jalen Crutcher each had 14 points for Dayton (14-8). Koby Brea had six rebounds.

Malik Martin had 17 points for the Rams (10-15). Antwan Walker added 13 points and Ishmael Leggett had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES