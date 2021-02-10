Watson scores 17 to lift Providence over UConn 70-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Nate Watson and David Duke each had 17 points as Providence got past UConn 70-59 on Wednesday.

A.J. Reeves added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Providence (10-10, 6-8 Big East Conference). Noah Horchler had 10 rebounds.

R.J. Cole had 14 points and six assists for the Huskies (8-5, 5-5). Tyrese Martin added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Adama Sanogo had nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES