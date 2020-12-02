Watson leads St. Peter’s past Stony Brook 82-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Dallas Watson scored 18 points as St. Peter’s beat Stony Brook 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Fousseyni Drame had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. Peter’s (2-1). KC Ndefo added 12 points and three blocks. Tarojae Brake had 10 points.

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (0-1). Jaden Sayles added 14 points and five assists. Mohamed Diallo had 13 points and seven rebounds.

