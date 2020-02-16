Watkins powers Merrimack to 68-59 victory over Wagner

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Sophomore Mikey Watkins scored 17 points and Merrimack defeated Wagner 68-59 on Saturday.

Watkins sank 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Warriors (18-9, 12-2 Northeast Conference). Jaleel Lord added 15 points, burying 4 of 5 from distance and 3 of 4 free throws. Devin Jensen hit four 3-pointers and scored 14. Juvaris Hayes handed out a career-high 15 assists.

Curtis Cobb III led the Seahawks (5-19, 2-11) with 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Alex Morales pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Merrimack, which led 41-36 at halftime, made half of its 48 shots from the floor and 14 of 24 from distance (58%). The Warriors sank 6 of 11 foul shots. Wagner shot 46% overall, 37.5% from distance (6 of 16) and made all seven of its free throws.

