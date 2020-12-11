Waters scores 20 to lift Troy over North Alabama 62-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Khalyl Waters had a career-high 20 points as Troy edged past North Alabama 62-57 on Thursday night.

Zay Williams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Troy (2-3). Kam Woods and Nick Stampley each had 10 rebounds. Waters hit all 10 of his foul shots.

Mervin James and Jamari Blackmon had 11 points for the Lions (2-1). Payton Youngblood had eight rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery