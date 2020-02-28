Washington’s triple-double leads Iona over Canisius 86-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Isaiah Washington registered a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Iona to an 86-65 win over Canisius on Thursday night.

It was just the third triple-double in the Gael program and the first since Scott Machado’s against Marist on Feb. 12, 2012. Nakiea Miller collected Iona’s first triple-double in 2001.

Jordan Henderson had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (10-18, 5-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Majesty Brandon added 12 points. Jalanni White had 10 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Iona defeated Canisius 69-66 on Jan. 24. Iona (11-13, 9-8) plays Niagara on the road on Saturday. Canisius faces St. Peter’s at home on Saturday.

