Washington State’s Kyle Smith reprimanded by Pac-12

NCAA Men's Basketball
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Washington State coach Kyle Smith was reprimanded by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday for critical comments about officiating last week after a home loss to Southern California.

Smith said this week that a specific play in the game where Washington State’s Noah Williams and USC’s Nick Rakocevic became tied up was “terribly officicated.” He followed with, “I don’t know, do I get fined for that? Probably.”

Washington State lost 65-56.

Smith is in his first season at Washington State. The Cougars (10-5) are at California on Thursday night.

