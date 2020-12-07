Washington lifts Long Beach St. over Seattle 80-75

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Isaiah Washington scored 21 points as Long Beach State narrowly beat Seattle 80-75 on Sunday. Michael Carter III added 20 points for the Beach.

Joe Hampton had 16 points for Long Beach State (1-1). Chance Hunter added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Redhawks (3-3). Riley Grigsby added 24 points. Kobe Williamson had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

