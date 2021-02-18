Washington leads Illinois St. over Bradley 88-71

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Emon Washington had 20 points as Illinois State beat Bradley 88-71 on Thursday night.

Josiah Strong had 18 points for Illinois State (7-15, 4-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd added 18 points. Antonio Reeves had 13 points.

Ja’Shon Henry had 15 points for the Braves (11-14, 5-11). Kevin McAdoo added 12 points. Rienk Mast had 12 points.

The Redbirds improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Illinois State defeated Bradley 71-56 on Jan. 20.

