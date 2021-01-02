Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky got past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Friday night. Trevon Faulkner added 21 points for the Norse. Faulkner also had six rebounds.

Bryson Langdon had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (4-4, 2-1 Horizon League).

Deonte Billups scored a career-high 22 points for the Mastodons (2-4, 1-4). Demetric Horton added 16 points. Jalon Pipkins had 13 points.

