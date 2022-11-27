HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Marques Warrick put up 45 points as Northern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 85-77 in overtime on Sunday.

Warrick shot 18 for 31 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Norse (3-4). Warriwick’s total is the highest for the school in its Division I era. Hubertas Pivorius was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to add 16 points. Trevon Faulkner shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Brett Thompson led the Golden Eagles (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Sebree added 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Tennessee Tech. Jayvis Harvey also had 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.