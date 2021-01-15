Warren lifts Hampton past South Carolina Upstate 84-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Davion Warren had 27 points as Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 84-74 on Friday night.

Warren made 8 of 10 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Russell Dean had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Hampton (7-8, 6-4 Big South Conference). Chris Shelton added 16 points. Marquis Godwin had 13 points.

Hampton scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Everette Hammond had 19 points for the Spartans (3-11, 3-5). Nevin Zink added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Bruner had 17 points.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Spartans this season. Hampton defeated South Carolina Upstate 69-68 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES