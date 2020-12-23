Warren lifts Hampton past Charleston Southern 70-68

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Davion Warren had a career-high 29 points and Russell Dean made a shot just before buzzer to help Hampton defeat Charleston Southern 70-68 on Tuesday night.

Warren hit 11 of 12 foul shots and grabbed eight rebounds, and Dean had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Dajour Dickens added eight rebounds for Hampton (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference).

Melvin Edwards Jr. had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-5, 0-2). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Price had 16 points and nine rebounds.

