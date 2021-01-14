Warren lifts Hampton over South Carolina Upstate 69-68

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Davion Warren had a career-high 34 points as Hampton narrowly beat South Carolina Upstate 69-68 on Thursday night.

Warren made two free throws with six seconds left for a four-point lead before Dalvin White capped it with his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

Chris Shelton had 13 points for Hampton (6-8, 5-4 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens added 10 rebounds.

Everette Hammond scored a season-high 21 points for the Spartans (3-10, 3-4). White tied a career high with 20 points. Tommy Bruner had 10 points.

