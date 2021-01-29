Warren lifts Florida Gulf Coast past Stetson 64-63

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Jalen Warren had 12 points as Florida Gulf Coast edged past Stetson 64-63 on Friday night.

Eli Abaev had 11 points for Florida Gulf Coast (7-5, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dakota Rivers added 10 points and four blocks, and Caleb Catto had seven rebounds.

Mahamadou Diawara had 16 points for the Hatters (4-9, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Rob Perry added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Chase Johnston had 12 points.

