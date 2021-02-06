Warren leads Florida Gulf Coast over North Alabama 69-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Jalen Warren had a career-high 28 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Florida Gulf Coast defeated North Alabama 69-60 on Saturday night.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (9-6, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), Eli Abaev scored 10 with seven rebounds and Caleb Catto grabbed eight rebounds.

Mervin James had 12 points for the Lions (10-6, 6-4) and Emanuel Littles added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida Gulf Coast also beat North Alabama 86-60 on Friday.

