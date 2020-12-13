Warren carries McNeese St. past NCCAA-member Carver College

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Collin Warren scored 18 points as McNeese State easily beat NCCAA-member Carver College 96-53 on Saturday night.

Dru Kuxhausen added 17 points for the Cowboys, while Keyshawn Feazell chipped in 15. Feazell also had 13 rebounds.

Chris Orlina had 10 points for McNeese State (2-2).

Paul Hepburn had 12 points for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak reached eight games. Bryson Scott added seven rebounds. Antwon Ferrell had nine rebounds.

