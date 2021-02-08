Warren carries Hampton past High Point 76-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Davion Warren scored 28 points, Marquis Godwin had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Hampton narrowly beat High Point 76-71 on Monday.

Russell Dean had seven assists and six rebounds for Hampton (8-9, 7-5 Big South Conference). Dajour Dickens added 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

John-Michael Wright had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (7-10, 5-7). Jaden House added 17 points, and Lydell Elmore had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Pirates leveled the season series against the Panthers. High Point defeated Hampton 72-58 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES