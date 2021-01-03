Ware leads Stephen F. Austin past New Orleans 78-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Roti Ware matched his career high with 20 points as Stephen F. Austin topped New Orleans 78-67 on Saturday.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and eight rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (4-2, 2-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nana Antwi-Boasiako and DeAndre Heckard added 10 points apiece.

Damion Rosser had 22 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (1-8, 0-1), whose losing streak reached five games. Troy Green added 19 points.

