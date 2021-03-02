Walton scores 32 to carry Ball State over Eastern Michigan

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)K.J. Walton had a career-high 32 points as Ball State easily defeated Eastern Michigan 100-65 on Tuesday night.

Miryne Thomas tied a season high with 20 points for Ball State (10-11, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Jarron Coleman and Ishmael El-Amin each had 13 points.

It was the first time this season Ball State scored at least 100 points.

Ball State dominated the first half and led 50-22 at the break. The Eagles’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Ty Groce had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-12, 2-11). Bryce McBride and Noah Morgan each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES