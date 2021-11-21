Walters lifts Northeastern over S. Illinois 59-47

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP)Shaquille Walters had 20 points as Northeastern got past Southern Illinois 59-47 in the semifinals of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Sunday night.

Northeastern plays Colorado State in Monday’s championship game.

Chris Doherty had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Northeastern (3-2). Nikola Djogo added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Lance Jones had 21 points for the Salukis (2-2). Ben Coupet Jr. added 10 points.

Marcus Domask, whose 15.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Salukis, scored six points on 1-of-14 shooting.

Southern Illinois plays Creighton – which lost to Colorado State in the other semifinal – in the third-place game on Monday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com