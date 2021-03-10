Wallace scores 20 to lead UTSA past Charlotte 72-62 in CUSA

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Keaton Wallace had 20 points as UTSA got past Charlotte 72-62 in the Conference USA Conference tournament second round on Wednesday.

Jhivvan Jackson had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the West’s fourth-seed UTSA (15-10), which advances to play Western Kentucky, the East’s top seed, in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Jacob Germany added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Shepherd tied a season high with 20 points for the 49ers (9-16), who were the five-seed from the East. Jahmir Young added 19 points. Jhery Matos had 1 point and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES