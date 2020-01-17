Closings & Delays
There are currently 150 active closings. Click for more details.

Wallace helps Eastern Illinois edge Jacksonville St 70-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Josiah Wallace scored 20 points and Eastern Illinois held off Jacksonville State 70-69 on Thursday night.

Wallace sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Panthers (8-9, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference) and added five rebounds and four assists. Mack Smith had 14 points and six boards, while George Dixon scored 11.

Shareef Smith hit a 3-pointer with 3:32 left in the game to put Eastern Illinois up 69-61. The Gamecocks (7-11, 2-3) went on an 8-1 run from there to make things interesting.

Jacara Cross topped Jacksonville State with 18 points off the bench on 8-of-10 shooting. Kayne Henry notched 16 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his first career double-double. Elias Harden added 11 points but made just 3 of 10 shots.

The Panthers shot 50% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range (6 of 16). The Gamecocks shot just 43% overall and made only 3 of 14 from distance (21%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-10, 2-2) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-9, 0-4)

Ohio Valley Conference

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞