Walker’s double-double helps Colorado beat Arizona St. 75-57

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Jabari Walker had 18 points and 13 rebounds – his eighth consecutive double-double – Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 points and nine boards and Colorado beat Arizona State 75-57 on Saturday night.

Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva scored 11 points apiece for Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12).

Batter and K.J. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-2 run that made it 62-47 midway through the second half and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Colorado made 10 of 25 (40%) from 3-point range and outrebounded the Sun Devils 46-31.

Jalen Graham scored 16 points and Jay Heath had 15 for Arizona State (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12). Luther Muhammad added 10 points.

The Sun Devils went into the game last in the conference in scoring (63.1 points per game), field-goal percentage (.389) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.282).

Arizona State has lost three in a row. The Sun Devils have had six games either canceled or postponed since a 66-65 lost at home against San Francisco on Dec. 19. Arizona State also lost 74-50 at California on Jan. 2.

Colorado plays host to No. 5 Southern California on Thursday and No. 3 UCLA next Saturday.

Arizona State plays at home against Utah on Sunday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25