TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jaden Walker scored 24 points and East Carolina beat Tulsa 62-60 on Tuesday night to hand the Golden Hurricanes their ninth-straight loss.

RJ Felton scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pirates (14-13, 5-9 American Athletic Conference).

Brandon Betson finished with 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (5-22, 1-15). Tulsa also got 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Tim Dalger. In addition, Jesaiah McWright had 11 points.

East Carolina used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a four-point deficit to take the lead at 52-47 with 2:30 left remaining to play.

NEXT UP

East Carolina plays Houston at home on Saturday, and Tulsa hosts UCF on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.