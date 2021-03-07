Walker’s 19 leads Northeastern past William & Mary in CAA

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Chris Doherty grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and Northeastern beat William & Mary 63-47 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

The Huskies (10-8) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and on Monday will play the winner of Sunday night’s game between third-seeded Charleston and No. 6 Drexel.

The seventh-seeded Tribe (7-10) led 28-25 at halftime. Their upset bid came to a screeching end when the Huskies took control going on a 19-4 run in the first seven minutes after the break.

Coleman Stucke and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 13 for Northeastern.

Luke Loewe scored 18 points for William & Mary and Quinn Blair 11.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES